PayPal Launches Contactless Payments for iPhone in Germany

PayPal users in Germany report that they can now use their iPhones for contactless payments. This development follows European Union regulations requiring Apple to open its Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to third-party payment providers. Previously, Apple Pay was the only option for contactless payments on iPhones in the region.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act, which took effect earlier this year, mandated Apple to grant other companies access to the iPhone’s NFC chip.

According to the website iPhone-Ticker.de, PayPal’s “Tap to Pay” feature is becoming available to users in Germany, allowing them to make contactless payments at store terminals that support Mastercard.

While Norwegian company Vipps MobilePay was the first to offer such a service on iPhones in the EU, PayPal is now introducing its version in the German market. Initial user reports cited by iPhone-Ticker.de indicate the feature is currently active on iPhones, with no immediate plans for Apple Watch support.

New Features and Nationwide Expansion

PayPal is also introducing additional services in Germany alongside the new payment method. The company plans to roll out its “Pay Later” option, locally named “Ratenzahlung To Go,” for in-store purchases. This will allow customers to pay for items in installments over 3, 6, 12, or 24 months, with applications handled through the PayPal app.

As reported by IBS Intelligence and the PayPal Newsroom, the app will also provide users with a consolidated view of their online and offline transactions.

To encourage adoption, PayPal will launch a cashback rewards program. Users can activate offers in the app to earn money back when using the contactless payment feature at selected partner stores. “Put simply, we believe PayPal is better than cash,” Joerg Kablitz, Managing Director of PayPal Germany, Austria & Switzerland, stated in reports. He described the initiative as PayPal’s “biggest ever investment in product development for our customers in Germany,” adding that the company plans a nationwide rollout “in the coming weeks.”

Regulatory Background and Broader Access

The changes enabling PayPal’s new service stem from the Digital Markets Act, which ensures competitors can use the iPhone’s NFC capabilities for payment services. While the EU legislation prompted this opening, Apple has also made secure contactless transactions available to developers in the United States, though it was not under a similar obligation there.

The EU mandate, however, did not extend to the Apple Watch’s NFC chip, which remains exclusive to Apple Pay. The current rollout in Germany, as noted by iPhone-Ticker.de, appears to be gradual, with the feature being “unlocked sporadically” for users ahead of a wider official launch anticipated for the summer.