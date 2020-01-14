PC Market Grew in Q4 2019, But Mac Shipments Fell

The traditional PC market grew by nearly five percent in the last quarter of 2019. However, Mac shipments fell by a similar amount.

Mac Decline Offset by iPad and iPhone Growth

Analysts at IDC found that the traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, increased by 4.8 percent in Q4 2019 compared to the same time the year before. Mac shipments fell by 5.3 percent year-on-year during the same time period. Furthermore, they were down 2.2 percent for full-year 2019. It is not all bad news for Apple though. IDC said that “continued momentum in the iPad and iPhone space have more than offset its challenges with Mac volumes.”

Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers commented: