Readdle’s PDF Expert for Mac is 50% Off, Normally $80

PDF Expert for Mac by Readdle is on sale for US$40 (normal price is US$80) until August 12.

PDF Expert

PDF Expert, as the name suggests, is a tool that lets you do virtually anything with PDFs, like opening, editing, merging, and more. Here are some of the top features;

Annotation

Search indexing

Signing

Reduce file size

Redaction

It integrates with various platforms like Evernote, Dropbox, Google Drive, email, and Readdle’s suite of other productivity apps. You can find it on the Mac App Store here.