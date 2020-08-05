Readdle’s PDF Expert for Mac is 50% Off, Normally $80

Andrew Orr

| News

PDF Expert for Mac by Readdle is on sale for US$40 (normal price is US$80) until August 12.

PDF Expert

PDF Expert, as the name suggests, is a tool that lets you do virtually anything with PDFs, like opening, editing, merging, and more. Here are some of the top features;

  • Annotation
  • Search indexing
  • Signing
  • Reduce file size
  • Redaction

PDF expert all devices

It integrates with various platforms like Evernote, Dropbox, Google Drive, email, and Readdle’s suite of other productivity apps. You can find it on the Mac App Store here.

