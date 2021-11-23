Readdle Brings iOS 15.1 SharePlay Support to ‘PDF Expert’

On Tuesday Readdle announced the addition of iOS 15’s SharePlay to PDF Expert. This will let people hold online presentations through FaceTime.

PDF Expert SharePlay

Make sure you have iOS 15.1 or later. Start a FaceTime call with others and launch PDF Expert. Open the file you wish to present. Tap Start Presenting in a pop-up message. Other people should tap Open in FaceTime to see your presentation. Now, you can tap the Pen icon to draw over the slides and point things out. Other people can do the same to keep the conversation going. The notes will disappear automatically, leaving your PDF intact. Other people on the call can share their files as well. For this, they just need to tap the Folder icon at the bottom left and pick the file they want to share. Tap Replace Existing and all people on the call will see the new file. To stop sharing your screen, just tap the cross icon at the top right corner of the screen.

App Store: PDF Expert