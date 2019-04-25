Peanuts In Space Coming to Apple TV Next Month

Peanuts In Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 is coming next month to the Apple TV. It’s a documentary that tries to answer the question: Was Snoopy a world famous, top secret astronaut? (via Deadline).

[Apple TV+ Guide: All of the Original Video Content [Update]

Peanuts In Space

Ron Howard of Imagine Documentaries stars as himself, while Jeff Goldblum stars an a self-published NASA historian. It’s a spoof of the May 1969 NASA Apollo 10 mission, which required the lunar module to skim the moon’s surface within 50,000 feet and “snoop around” scouting a site for the upcoming Apollo 11 moon-landing.

NASA and crew named the lunar module “Snoopy” and the command module “Charlie Brown.” Peanuts In Space will be produced by Imagine Documentaries, DHX Media and Tremolo Productions, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Marc Gilbar exec producing for Imagine.

[A New, Easy Way to Take Apple TV Screenshots with a Mac]