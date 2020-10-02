Pela makes smartphones cases like many other companies, but they have a feature that stands out from the crowd. Pela cases are 100% compostable and the company just introduced a line of iPhone 12 cases.
Compostable iPhone Cases
As the company notes, there is a difference between biodegradable and compostable, but Pela cases are 100% compostable. They’re free of lead, cadmium, BPA, and phthalates, and are made with a proprietary blend of bio polymers and Canadian Prairie flax shive.
Pela makes wallet cases, engraved cases, clear cases, slim cases, and plain colored cases. Here are a few examples:
- Slim Case: Green Slim iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro case – US$29.95
- Wallet Case: Honey (Bee Edition) iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro case – US$54.95
- Engraved Case: Cosmic Blue (Retrograde Edition) iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro case – US$44.95
- Clear Case: Clear iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro case with Purist Blue Ridge – US$44.95
You can preorder them now and they start shipping on October 23.
Except they’re not actually compostable. They will break down in some industrial composters, but not in anything people have access to.