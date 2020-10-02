Pela makes smartphones cases like many other companies, but they have a feature that stands out from the crowd. Pela cases are 100% compostable and the company just introduced a line of iPhone 12 cases.

Compostable iPhone Cases

As the company notes, there is a difference between biodegradable and compostable, but Pela cases are 100% compostable. They’re free of lead, cadmium, BPA, and phthalates, and are made with a proprietary blend of bio polymers and Canadian Prairie flax shive.

Pela makes wallet cases, engraved cases, clear cases, slim cases, and plain colored cases. Here are a few examples:

You can preorder them now and they start shipping on October 23.