Pepcom 2022: Wemo Announces a Smart Video Doorbell for HomeKit

Wemo’s new smart video doorbell announced at Pepcom 2022 will support Apple’s HomeKit. Videos will be stored in a person’s iCloud+ account using end-to-end encryption.

Smart Video Doorbell

Expanding Wemo’s portfolio to offer home security solutions, the Smart Video Doorbell features a first of its kind expanded 178-degree field of view, 4MP high-resolution camera with enhanced night vision and optimal zoom clarity to provide users with more insight into what is happening at home. Working exclusively with HomeKit Secure Video, the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is easy to setup and manage through the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

With HomeKit Secure Video, video is privately analyzed by the user’s HomePod mini, Apple TV or iPad using on-device intelligence to determine if people, pets, or cars are present, and video recordings are end-to-end encrypted and securely stored in iCloud, with an iCloud+ plan.

The doorbell offers low-light sensitivity for enhanced night vision, and IP55 waterproof rating so it will stay safe in the rain. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity with 2.4 GHz and 5GHz bands for better range and performance. It requires a wired doorbell system (16–24V AC).