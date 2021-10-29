At Pepcom Holiday Spectacular 2021 in New York City, Catalyst announced a new line of waterproof cases for AirPods and evolved the design of its protective case for iPhone 13.

US$89.99

Colors : Stealth Black (iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max)

Colors: Stealth Black | Marine Blue (iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max)

5X more waterproof than the leading competitor, the Total Protection case seals in the device keeping water out up to 33ft (10m) and air-cushioned engineering allows for a drop spec of 6.6ft (2m), +65% higher drop protection than military standards. Each Total Protection Case is washable with soap and water. The cases can also be cleaned with EPA approved disinfectants to keep your case clean and safe. The Total Protection Case is MagSafe and QI wireless charging compatible and has 2 corner attachments which are compatible with various items of our Crux Gear line as well as the floating lanyards.

US$34.99

Colors: Stealth Black | Battleship Gray | Flame Red | Oceanic Blue | Glow-In-The-Dark

The Waterproof Case Vibe Series is a one-piece curved design for the latest AirPods. It comes with a free carabiner for you to easily hook on to your belt, bag or purse. Each case has sealing ribs to ensure that it is waterproof up to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof up to 4ft (1.2m). Moreover, the case is compatible with wireless/QI charging pads and there is also a waterproof plug for easy access to the standard lightning cable.

US$34.99

Colors: Stealth Black

Total Protection Cases for AirTag are drop proof and waterproof – 100X more waterproof (330ft) vs naked AirTag device – and designed with raised edges to protect from bumps and scratches. Each case has 10ft Military Standard 810G Drop Protection. It comes in three attachment options to easily secure just about anywhere, on anything users want to keep safe and secure. Hang-It: comes with a keyring and carabiner that can be attached to anything from a pet’s tag to a child’s backpack. Clip-It: attaches to most straps including pet collars, camera straps and shoelaces. Stick-It: has a built-in 3MTM VHBTM removable sticker that can be fastened easily to most flat surfaces.

US$39.99

Colors : Stealth Black | Clear (iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)

Colors: Pacific Blue | Glow-In-The-Dark (iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)

The Active Defense Influence Case for the iPhone 13 series is designed with a fingerprint-free frosted back giving it a tailored, sophisticated look. The high-tech design and air-cushioned engineering allows for a drop spec of 10ft (3m) – 2.5X higher drop protection than military standards. The case is also designed with a unique forward audio that delivers +30% louder sound versus a naked iPhone. It’s perfect for video calling, watching videos, listening to podcasts or playing mobile games. With Catalyst’s signature instant mute switch all you have to do is twist and hear the click.