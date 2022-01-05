Pepcom 2022: Belkin Announces SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds

At Pepcom 2022 Belkin announced SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds. These are the company’s top-of-the-line audio solution and they will integrate with Apple’s Find My app for location detection.

SOUNDFORM Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These earbuds feature a Bluetooth chipset offers Multipoint connection so you’ll connect and seamlessly switch between multiple devices with premium audio that keeps up with your schedule. Superior sound quality from 12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets and aptX HD 24-bit audio technology lets you hear every detail. Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) seeks out ambient noise and cancels it for clearer calls, elimination of noise and distraction.

Belkin says users can get up to 36 hours of battery life—8 hours of playtime per charge for the earbuds, plus another 28 hours of battery in the charging case mean you can talk, listen, and stream uninterrupted. Customize with the SOUNDFORM app—dial-in your favorite EQ curve or select a preset, and adjust Hear-Thru levels to create your perfect audio environment. Plus, they charge wirelessly with Qi.

Tech Specs

Drivers: 12mm

Frequency response:20Hz-20kHz

Maximum SPL: 98dB

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Bluetooth profiles: A2DP, HFP, AVRCP

Noisecancellation:Hybrid(Feedforward, Feedback)

Microphone:3 per earbud

Case battery: 500mA

Charging port:USB-C

Qi certified wireless charging

Mechanical button for ANC controls on each earbud

Native Voice Assistant

IPX5 sweat and water resistance

These noise cancelling earbuds will be available for US$179.99, listed as “coming soon.”