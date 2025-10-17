Perplexity CEO warns iPhone users about fake “Comet” app on the App Store

Aravind Srinivas wants iPhone users to stop before they tap download today. He says the “Comet” you see on the App Store is an impostor, and you risk your data if you install it.

In posts on X, Srinivas told users that the Comet app listed on iOS is fake and spam, and that it does not come from Perplexity at all. Financial Express reported the same warning, noting that Perplexity has not released an iOS version yet and that development continues internally. You should treat any app claiming to be Comet browser on iOS as fraudulent until Perplexity says otherwise.

Srinivas also flagged a second problem that raises the stakes for your privacy and security. A lookalike titled “Cornet AI” is masquerading as Comet, borrowing similar branding and even claiming to be powered by Perplexity, according to Financial Express. You face the usual risks with such clones, including data theft, credential harvesting, and malware delivered through permissions you barely notice.

How you should protect your iPhone

If you already installed a fake Comet, delete it immediately and check your device for unusual prompts or background activity that you do not recognize. You should review app permissions, revoke access to sensitive data, and change passwords for accounts you opened recently on your phone. You protect yourself further by enabling two factor authentication and monitoring your iCloud and email accounts for alerts.

Before you install any Comet-branded iOS app, verify the developer name carefully and cross check it with Perplexity’s official website and social accounts. You avoid harm when you wait for the company’s explicit signal rather than trusting a lookalike with polished screenshots.

What the real Comet will look like

Perplexity’s official Comet browser performs well on Android, where it delivers real time search, contextual answers, and transparent sourcing. The iOS release remains in development, and Perplexity plans to notify you through official channels when pre registrations open.

Until that happens, you should avoid any app marketed as Comet on the App Store, because brand impersonation thrives when users rush.