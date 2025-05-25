Perplexity’s Comet Is Coming, but Is It for iOS?

Perplexity AI has started rolling out its agentic web browser, Comet, to early testers. The tool is capable of automating web tasks, like applying for jobs on LinkedIn or approving pull requests without any manual input. Comet is designed to execute commands autonomously in the background, and users can schedule such tasks. A recent demo shows it applying for a job in real time, performing actions like search, click, and submit, all with minimal user oversight.

The feature set is powerful, but it raises a clear question: where exactly will Comet be available? So far, there’s no official confirmation that Comet is coming to iOS. Current tests are browser-based and likely desktop-focused, which leaves iOS users waiting for clarity. This uncertainty comes at a time when demand for mobile-first automation is growing.

Automation with Consequences

The potential for Comet to streamline digital workflows is significant. However, the tool’s capabilities also highlight the growing divide between convenience and privacy. In a recent interview, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said Comet will track “everything users do online” to deliver hyper-personalized ads. This statement sparked backlash, with critics calling it invasive and unethical.

According to user commentary and early testers, the browser doesn’t just execute commands—it watches and learns. That means your shopping, browsing, messaging, and booking behaviors could all be tracked to fuel a targeted ad ecosystem. As reported in the interview, Perplexity justifies this with claims of relevance but fails to address the broader ethical concerns.

Users Raise Privacy Red Flags

The backlash hasn’t been quiet. One early user, who had been part of the beta program and a frequent user of Perplexity Pro, publicly questioned the company’s direction after the CEO’s remarks. This kind of data exploitation model mirrors older, well-criticized strategies used by tech giants like Google and Meta. For many, it’s a step backward.

Comet might offer powerful automation, but it comes at a cost. Until Perplexity addresses how user data will be protected, the tool risks losing trust before it even officially launches, especially among privacy-conscious iOS users still waiting for inclusion.