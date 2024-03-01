iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Are the Most Popular Phones With Android Switchers

A new study from the folks at the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) is shedding some light on the iPhone models those switching from Android are purchasing. The data from the report shows that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are quite popular with those who are abandoning Android, though lower-cost iPhones are still prevalent with the crowd, too.

Overall, looking at purchase data collected through 2023, CIRP found that iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus made up 26% of the share of devices that ex-Android users purchased. In a close second, was the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which came in with 25% of the pie. The third most preferred phone, meanwhile, was the iPhone SE, which 12% of Android switchers purchased, showing that some Android users might have a smaller budget. Even legacy iPhones like the iPhone 12 were prevalent, hitting 11% of the share of purchases. Check it out on the chart below.

When you consider the data with existing iPhone users shopping for a new device, those who are switching from Android to iPhone make up 10%-15% of total iPhone buyers in a quarter. But on the other side of things, with those who already have an iPhone and are upgrading, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus made up 27% of the share, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max about 29% of the share of purchased devices.

This data shows that Android users might still be interested in flagship iPhones if their budget allows it. It also shows that less-expensive models, like the iPhone SE, and older can be popular with Android switchers, too. What’s driving that is really up to the Android switcher to determine, but Apple’s services like message and Facetime have always been deciding factors for most people who dipped into Apple’s world of products for the first time.