On Thursday Adobe announced the release of Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022. This year’s releases offer new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to take your photos and videos to new creative heights.
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022
- Adobe Sensei AI technology allows you to easily transform your photos into art in just one click.
- Explore adding moving overlays like snowflakes, hearts and sparkles to your images and play around with fun animated frames. Then save your designs as MP4s.
- Now you can place one photo inside another by wrapping it around an object like a coffee mug or fitting it inside shapes like the lenses of sunglasses.
Adobe Premiere Elements 2022
- Premiere Elements now allows you to easily edit and export your videos in social-friendly vertical or square formats without losing content. You can also add motion titles, mattes, and backgrounds designed for non-horizontal videos
- Adobe Sensei AI technology can automatically re-frame your subject to keep the most important part of the action in the frame.
Additionally, a new Automatic Software Updates allows you to update your version of Photoshop and Premiere Elements without dealing with dialogue boxes.