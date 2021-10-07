On Thursday Adobe announced the release of Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022. This year’s releases offer new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to take your photos and videos to new creative heights.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022

Adobe Sensei AI technology allows you to easily transform your photos into art in just one click.

Explore adding moving overlays like snowflakes, hearts and sparkles to your images and play around with fun animated frames. Then save your designs as MP4s.

Now you can place one photo inside another by wrapping it around an object like a coffee mug or fitting it inside shapes like the lenses of sunglasses.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022

Premiere Elements now allows you to easily edit and export your videos in social-friendly vertical or square formats without losing content. You can also add motion titles, mattes, and backgrounds designed for non-horizontal videos

Adobe Sensei AI technology can automatically re-frame your subject to keep the most important part of the action in the frame.

Additionally, a new Automatic Software Updates allows you to update your version of Photoshop and Premiere Elements without dealing with dialogue boxes.