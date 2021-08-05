Ahead of the season finale on Friday, Apple TV+ announced that Physical will return for a second season. The dramedy stars Rose Byrne as a frustrated California housewife who changes her life through aerobics.

Commenting, Michelle Lee, director of Domestic Programming, Apple TV+, said:

We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story. And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.

Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend All co-star alongside Ms. Byrne

As reported earlier, it looks like Little Voice will not be getting a season two renewal.