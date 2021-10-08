Pinterest announced on Thursday an “anti-burnout oasis” called Havens: Invest in Rest. It’s a collection of relaxing imagery and Idea Pins about rest from Pinterest Creators. Employees from Pinside Out, Pinterest’s internal mental health community, also co-curated content in the Haven.

Pinterest Havens

The company is also bringing Havens into the physical world as an art installation. It will be located in Boxville on Chicago’s South Side, curated by local artist Dwight White. Here’s what he had to say:

The idea of radical rest is a conversation that is important to have in my community as we understand boundaries and self care. As young black professionals & entrepreneurs, one of the greatest challenges we face is putting our health before fulfilling the next request, project or commission. I was thrilled to curate an experience that encourages us to take a break, bringing this important theme of resting to life through my art for World Mental Health Day.

On view starting October 9th, Havens: Invest in Rest includes an expansive mural, painted by White and an installation brought to life by designer, Christyna Conway and fabricator, Jai Bradford.

Finally, Pinterest is donating US$80,000 to three local, community-led organizations — Boundless Early Education, Urban Juncture Foundation and Coffee, Hip Hop & Mental Health — from the Pinterest Charitable Fund