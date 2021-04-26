Apple TV+ film Wolfwalkers lost out to Pixar’s Soul in the ‘Animated Feature Film’ category at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night. Tom Hanks WWII Epic Greyhound, which premiered on Apple’s streaming service, also failed to claim a victory. It lost to Sound of Metal in the ‘Sound’ category.

It’s really no surprise that Soul, available on Disney+, won. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a beautiful movie about a musician who takes a wrong step just as he’s about to get his big break and looks at what really makes you, you. Wolfwalkers tells the story of a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, who has moved to Ireland with her father. Last week it won five ANNIE awards. The sound in Greyhound may have not won an Oscar either, but it won at the recent Motion Picture Sound Editors Awards (as did Servant). Thanks to a first Golden Globe and various other awards, it sure has to be considered a successful awards season for Apple TV+.