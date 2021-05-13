Starting Thursday, Pixelmator Pro is available with a 50 percent discount. It means the popular image editing software (full disclosure – I use it basically every day and love it) is available for just U.S.$19.99.

Sneak Peek at Pixelmator Pro 2.1

The sale was prompted by the upcoming release of Pixelmator Pro 2.1. Users got a sneak peek at the updated software in a blog post. The post focused on one feature in particular – ML crop. This analyzes the composition of photos using a machine learning algorithm and then provides a suggestion for how it could be cropped to make it more eye-catching.