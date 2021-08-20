Pixelmator Pro version 2.1.3 has been released, and it includes new features regarding how Adobe Photoshop files (PSD) are handled.

Update Notes

The PSD engine in Pixelmator Pro has been completely rewritten from the ground up, massively improving support for PSD files.

Shape layers in PSD files will now be opened as shape layers in Pixelmator Pro.

Many more advanced text features in PSD files are now supported in Pixelmator Pro, including symbol sizes and capitalization.

Layered TIFFs with embedded PSDs will now be opened with layers in Pixelmator Pro.

Very large PSD files (in PSB format) are now also supported.

Certain adjustment layers, such as Hue/Saturation, Exposure, and Channel Mixer will now be preserved when importing PSDs.

The rendering of effects has been significantly improved, too.

When exporting to PSD, you can now optimize for Apple pro apps like Final Cut Pro and Motion.

Other Improvements