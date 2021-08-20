Pixelmator Pro version 2.1.3 has been released, and it includes new features regarding how Adobe Photoshop files (PSD) are handled.

Mac App Store: Pixelmator Pro

Update Notes

  • The PSD engine in Pixelmator Pro has been completely rewritten from the ground up, massively improving support for PSD files.
  • Shape layers in PSD files will now be opened as shape layers in Pixelmator Pro.
  • Many more advanced text features in PSD files are now supported in Pixelmator Pro, including symbol sizes and capitalization.
  • Layered TIFFs with embedded PSDs will now be opened with layers in Pixelmator Pro.
  • Very large PSD files (in PSB format) are now also supported.
  • Certain adjustment layers, such as Hue/Saturation, Exposure, and Channel Mixer will now be preserved when importing PSDs.
  • The rendering of effects has been significantly improved, too.
  • When exporting to PSD, you can now optimize for Apple pro apps like Final Cut Pro and Motion.

Other Improvements

  • More properties of ABR brushes are now supported, bringing much improved ABR brush import, including support for 16-bit brushes.
  • Maximum brush size has been increased to 5000 pixels.
  • When editing the vector points of shapes, pressing the Escape key will now exit editing without unselecting the shape.
  • When exporting images to JPEG or TIFF with CMYK color profiles, colors will now be preserved more accurately.
  • The selected appearance of the Info button in the toolbar has been updated to better match the look of macOS 11.
  • The appearance of the View button in the toolbar has been updated.
  • In rare cases, Pixelmator Pro would quit unexpectedly with certain Type tool settings customized in the Touch Bar. Fixed.

