Planck SSD: Pocket-Sized Storage Revolution for Mobile Creators

Planck has announced a new product called the Planck SSD, which is described as the world’s smallest SSD with a phone-first design for creators who are often on the move. The company says this storage device is made for adventurers, creators, and people who want to capture life while traveling. The Planck SSD is designed to be very small, fitting easily in the palm of a hand or pocket, and offers storage capacities of 1TB and 2TB.

The device has USB-C connectivity and is compatible with iPhones, Android phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. It uses an NVMe chip to achieve read and write speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, which Planck says enables fast file transfers and smooth workflows even in demanding situations. An important point of the Planck SSD is its ability to record Apple ProRes 4K video at 60 or 120 frames per second directly from an iPhone 15 Pro or newer model without dropping frames.

Planck has also focused on making the SSD durable. It can withstand drops of up to 3 meters thanks to its aluminum and PC plastic construction. The device is also water-resistant, though this doesn’t apply to the USB port. To manage heat during extended use, the SSD has a new thermal design for efficient heat dissipation.

Along with the SSD, Planck is bringing out a companion product called the PlanckBank. This is a USB-C hub that expands the capabilities of the Planck SSD. It lets users connect two Planck SSDs at once, has a 4K HDMI output for reviewing content on external monitors, and supports power delivery charging up to 140W. The PlanckBank also has USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports that can transfer data at speeds up to 10Gbps.

The Planck SSD will be available in two storage options: 1TB for $125 and 2TB for $199. The PlanckBank hub will be priced separately. Planck says these products are designed to meet the needs of independent filmmakers, travelers, vloggers, adventurers, photographers, and digital nomads who need fast, portable, and reliable storage solutions.

The best bit is:

Planck SSD is designed to work with any device that has a USB-C connection. However, they are optimized to provide the best possible experience within the Apple OS ecosystem, especially for devices running iOS.

