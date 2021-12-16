SiriusXM Platinum VIP Plan Offers 12 Months Free Apple Music

SiriusXM announced on Thursday a special deal for new and existing subscribers to its Platinum VIP plan. Customers can activate 12 months of free Apple Music.

Free Apple Music With SiriusXM

Apple Music provides consumers access to a catalog of over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free, online or off. With Apple Music, Platinum VIP subscribers can also access spatial audio to hear sound all around, time-synced lyrics, music videos, and exclusive artist-hosted shows on the Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits global livestreams across their favorite devices.

Platinum VIP subscribers also get other benefits including access to a selection of more than 5000 official live concert video and audio recordings via nugs.net and the ability to activate a subscription to the discovery+ streaming service.

