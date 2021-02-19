Media hosting service Plex has begun testing an Apple TV app, which will offer content on Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac (via 9To5Mac).

Plex on Apple TV

However, the Plex app on Apple TV will only stream the company’s free on demand movies and TV Shows. However, as a Plex employee explained, it won’t support user-hosted content:

This feature will only work with our free on demand movies and TV shows. We’d love to integrate personal media as well but that’s not technically possible for a couple reasons. To make this work we provide Apple with a list of content we have available for streaming. As detailed in our privacy policy, we don’t know what content our users have in their personal media libraries.

Aside from its own content the Plex Apple TV app will serve as a hub for other streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.