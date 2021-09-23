Plugable, a computer accessories company, has launched a Thunderbolt 4 hub with a USB-C design. It’s available to purchase on Amazon for US$189.

Thunderbolt 4 Hub

The TBT4-HUB3C is the only hub designed to transform the full functionality of your laptop’s USB-C or Thunderbolt port into three equally functional ports – including display, data, and charging features. Meaning if your laptop supports two extra displays, the hub will support two displays. With all three downstream Thunderbolt ports, you can connect external devices such as monitors, storage drives, or network adapters and receive the same top-tier functionality across the board.

The hub also powers the laptop with 60W Power Delivery, can daisy chain up to six devices, and comes packaged with a USB-C to HDMI 2.0 adapter and 0.8m Thunderbolt 4 cable that will give users extra versatility in their desk setups. Plugable is fully leaning into the future, creating a future-proof device that will make connecting a multitude of devices simple.

To further this mission, the TBT4-HUB3C is built on the only chipset to provide both USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 functionality – the Intel Goshen Ridge Chipset. Leveraging the flexibility of the Goshen Ridge chip, the TBT4-HUB3C instantly and automatically adapts to your computer’s capabilities. No matter if you’re working with a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, or USB-C device, you’ll be receiving the ultimate experience with your new hub.