Pocket App Shutdown: iOS Alternatives That Work

Pocket, the once-popular read-it-later app, will officially shut down on July 8, 2025. Users can continue accessing the app and browser extensions until then, but as of May 22, downloads and new Premium subscriptions have been disabled. The shutdown leaves many iOS users searching for reliable alternatives that match Pocket’s offline access, clean reading interface, tagging system, and cross-device sync.

According to Pocket’s official notice, this decision marks the end of a widely used tool for saving articles and web content. If you’ve relied on Pocket, now is the time to transition. Several iOS-compatible apps offer similar or better features and support Pocket imports.

Best for Reading: Instapaper

Instapaper closely mirrors Pocket’s core experience. It supports offline reading, unlimited highlights and notes (with premium), and offers more customization, including fonts and background colors. The app’s clean interface and seamless import tools make migration simple. While its text-to-speech and full-text search features require a premium account ($29.99/year), the cost is lower than Pocket’s former $44.99/year tier.

Instapaper also integrates with Kindle and supports speed reading. Its UI is slightly dated but effective. For those who want to keep reading saved articles without friction, this is the best option.

Best for Organization: Raindrop.io

Raindrop.io expands beyond articles. It saves PDFs, images, videos, and web links and provides folders, subfolders, tags, and custom icons for detailed organization. This structure offers more flexibility than Pocket’s tag-only approach. It also includes basic reading mode, offline access, and full-text search (premium).

You can import your Pocket library easily, and its $28/year premium plan includes web page snapshots and AI recommendations. The interface is modern, but the broad feature set may feel complex for users who just want to read. For power users and collaborators, it’s a strong choice.

Other Notable Options

Wallabag and Memex are open-source and privacy-focused. They support self-hosting and offline reading but require more setup.

and are open-source and privacy-focused. They support self-hosting and offline reading but require more setup. Diigo offers deep annotation and team collaboration, ideal for researchers but less focused on casual reading.

offers deep annotation and team collaboration, ideal for researchers but less focused on casual reading. Inoreader works best as a news aggregator with RSS support and automation tools.

works best as a news aggregator with RSS support and automation tools. Matter, Readwise Reader, and PaperSpan offer alternative reading experiences, with Matter standing out for native iOS integration.

As reported in detailed comparisons, all major alternatives support iOS, offer Pocket import, and include offline access, making the switch manageable.

Verdict

If you want a direct replacement for Pocket, Instapaper is the most straightforward. If you manage more than just articles and need better organization, Raindrop.io is your best option. For privacy, choose Wallabag or Memex. Researchers should look at Diigo, while Inoreader suits users who track news and blogs.

With Pocket shutting down, don’t wait. Choose the app that fits your reading habits and export your data while access remains available.