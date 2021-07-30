iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 contain fixes to a known problem in the Podcasts app. Apple posted a support document on Thursday, spotted by Hot Pod, that explained that an issue stopping automatic downloads from completing in the background for some listeners has been resolved. That issue could “impact downloads reported by third-party hosting providers,” according to the post.

Podcasts App Update Allows View Changes

Furthermore, users can now set up the Podcasts app so that they can see only shows that they follow or all shows with episodes in their Library. To do this go to Library > Shows and toggle between All and Followed.

It is also possible to hide played episodes for specific shows. Tap the “…” button on each show page to do this for a specific show. This can be done for all shows via Settings > Podcasts.