Pokémon GO Finally Comes to Apple Watch

Niantic came through on its promise to release Pokémon GO for Apple Watch before the end of the year. The Apple Watch version is a companion app for the iPhone game that lets you log your walks and runs to hatch new characters, and alerts you to nearby Pokémon and PokéStops.

Along with Pokémon alerts and activity tracking, the Apple Watch app shows the distance logged towards hatching Pokémon eggs and receiving candy, and shows when eggs hatch and medals are awarded.

To install the Apple Watch app, first update Pokémon GO on your iPhone. Next, go to the Watch app on your iPhone, tap My Watch, tap Pokémon GO, then tap Install.

You’ll still need the Pokémon GO game on your iPhone because you can’t catch characters from your Apple Watch. Pokémon GO is a free download at Apple’s App Store and the Apple Watch companion app is included with the latest update.