Pokémon GO Fest 2022 is Coming This Weekend, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Trainers get ready, as Pokémon GO Fest 2022 will be here this weekend! Trainers from around the world will get to work together to celebrate the largest official Pokémon GO event of the year!

The worldwide event is scheduled for June 4, 2022 and June 5, 2022. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time each day. Each day will have different experiences. Not to mention, in a Pokémon GO Fest first, a special final event is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. All trainers who purchase tickets for June’s global event will receive a final event ticket at no extra charge.

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Global Event

While there will be events for both non-ticket holders and ticket holders, let’s take a look at what ticket holders may expect. In addition to the global event, there will also be special Pokémon GO events in Berlin, Germany Seattle, Washington and Sapporo, Japan. These tickets events will be held on in these locations, and will contain special bonuses not available during the global event.

To start, there will be a special research event for ticket holders in which they get to encounter a Land Forme Shaymin. Ticket holders will also be able to use incense for a chance to encounter a variety of rare Pokémon. Pokémon special to this event through incense include Galarian Mr. Mime, Tropius, Unown B, G, O and U, Torkoal and Axew. Additionally, Axew will have the chance to be shiny for the first time!

Ticket holders will also receive other exclusives. This includes increased shiny odds while hunting with incense or in the wild, the chance to work with other trainers to unlock bonuses on Saturday, special Collection Challenges that will progress Elite Collectors medals, exclusive Special Research, Bonus Raid Passes, event stickers and more!

Here is a video from YouTube’s resident Pokémon GO expert Poké Daxi explaining what you need to do to get ready for this year’s GO Fest.

Special Research, Shiny Encounters and More!

Concerning the Special Research, this year trainers will be able to personalize their GO Fest experience by choosing between catching, exploring or battling. In addition to their focus, trainers will also be able to choose their difficulty level—certain Special Research tasks will change accordingly. Completing the challenge will reward users with an encounter of Land Forme Shaymin, a mythical Pokémon. Users will also be rewarded with a Shaymin-inspired avatar item and an event-exclusive pose.

Regardless if you have a ticket or not, all players that play during the event will get to experience rotating Pokémon habitats. This year, habitats include City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra. Different Pokémon will appear during each event hour, and themed confetti will also appear on the map.

For those that play, they are likely to shiny hunt. This year, the following Pokémon will have their shiny forms available for ticket and non-ticket holders for the first time:

Axew

Shroomish

Karrablast

Numel

Shelmet

Trainers will also get to encounter a special Gracidea Pikachu, which is a special Pikachu with a flower on its head. Truly lucky trainers may encounter a shiny one!

Lastly, non-ticket holders and ticket holders will also have exclusive access to a free Go Fest 2022 Tee avatar item and trainers may see their snapshots get a feature in the Today View. Trainers will also have access to a Shaymin Hat and Gracidea Face Sticker in the shop.

With the event only a couple of days away, be sure to stock up on Pokéballs and other items now!