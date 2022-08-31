‘Pokémon GO’ Introducing the Season of Light – Here’s What’s Arriving for Trainers

Trainers! The Season of Light is coming to Pokémon GO this week, and we’re going to take a look at everything that’s in store.

Starting Sept. 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 local time, the new Season of Light event teases the release of the Legendary Pokémon Cosmog, as well as its evolution Solgaleo and Lunala.

The Season of Light Arrives to ‘Pokémon GO’

With the end of Season of Go ending tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. local time, the new Season of Light is sure to bring new discoveries and adventures.

Starting with the seasonal bonuses, the Season of Light will deliver:

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely.

Guaranteed Gifts from Pokéstop spins.

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving.

Up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Additional Items from Research Breakthroughs.

Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs.

Extra Stardust from Gifts.

Alongside the additional bonuses, the GO Battle League returns with Season 12. After a rather epic 2022 Pokémon World Championships, season 12 is looking to feature competitions such as the Psychic Cup, the Weather Cup and the Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition.

Looking at Spawns and Eggs

In terms of spawns, the Season of Light is looking to provide a different range of Pokémon depending on where you are located in the world. This Season, regions are broken down into Cities, Forests, Mountains and Water. Concerning these locations, the following Pokemon may spawn.

(Note, an asterix next to a Pokémon’s name means that there is a chance they can be shiny).

Cities: Jigglypuff*, Machop*, Magnemite*, Muk*, Voltorb*, Umbreon and Litwick.

Forests: Hisuian Voltorb, Mareep*, Sunkern*, Yanma*, Espeon, Pineco* and Burmy (Plant)*.

Mountains: Sandslash, Clefairy*, Diglett*, Snorlax*, Sneasel*, Stantler* and Deino*

Water: Seel*, Staryu*, Mantine*, Pelipper, Carvanha*, Wailmer*, Feebas*.

Additionally, the northern and Southern Hemispheres of the world will also receive exclusive Pokémon.

Northern Hemisphere: Scyther*, Dratini*, Chikorita*, Cyndaquil*, Totodile*, Teddiursa* and Shroomish*.

Southern Hemisphere: Paras*, Chansey*, Skitty*, Bagon*, Snivy*, Tepig* and Oshawott*.

Concerning Eggs, while the complete list has yet to see a release, so far, here is what trainers can expect:

2km Eggs: Pichu*, Cleffa*, Munna*, Fomantis and Wimpod.

5km Eggs: Tyrogue*, Elekid*, Magby* and Miltank*.

10km Eggs: Tirtouga*, Archen*, Noibat, Rockruff* and Jangmo-o.

5km Eggs from Adventure Sync Rewards: Cranidos*, Shieldon*, Happiny*, Munchlax, Karrablast* and Shelmet*.

10km Eggs from Adventure Sync Rewards: Dratini*, Bagon*, Beldum*, Gible*, Riolu* and Goomy.

But Wait There’s More!

Lastly, expect Themed Avatar Items inspired by Cosmog to arrive in the in-game shop. Themed stickers will also be available in the shop as well as in random PokéStops and gifts.

Also, be on the lookout for the following events:

Sept. 3: Inkay Limited Research

Sept. 6 – 12: Psychic Spectacular

Sept. 10: Clefairy Commotion

Sept. 11: Deoxys Raid Day

Sept. 16 – 21: Test Your Mettle

Sept. 18: September Community Day

Sept. 23 – 25: Safari Zone: Goyang

Sept. 27 – Oct. 3: Fashion Week

It’s looking to be a great Season in Pokémon GO! More events will also see an announcement throughout the season, and we’ll be sure to cover them. Be sure to tune in next week to see what we at TMO cover for Pokémon GO!

Are you looking forward to the Season of Light in Pokémon GO? Let us know in the comments.