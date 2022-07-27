‘Pokémon GO’ Rolls Out Daily Adventure Incense and Special Raid Event Day

Trainers! A new featured known as Daily Adventure Incense has arrived in Pokémon GO. Trainers around the globe will be able to active this Daily Incense to find Pokémon not generally found in the wild, even if they live in rural areas.

Daily Adventure Incense is currently rolling out to Pokémon GO players throughout the week. Everyday, users will receive one free Daily Adventure Incense. Once activated, users will have fifteen minutes to explore and find Pokémon not frequently seen in the wild.

‘Pokémon GO’ Unveils New Daily Adventure Incense

Right now, there is a Special Research challenge users must begin before receiving Daily Adventure Incense (Note, Niantic says you must complete the Research, but starting it will give you access to the Incense). Additionally, users can not use regular Incense or the Mystery Box while the Daily Adventure Incense is active, or vice versa.

Users can use the Daily Adventure Incense the same way they use regular Incense. Simply locate the Daily Adventure Incense in your Item Bag. Once selected, swipe up on the Incense. A blue fog will surround your avatar as well as any Pokémon lured by the new incense.

For players low on items, the new Daily Adventure Incense will also supply 30 Pokéballs to players that have thirty Pokéballs or fewer.

It is worth noting that trainers must be moving to take full advantage of the incense.

Furthermore, Pokémon GO will track all the ‘Mon caught during this time, and the game will present a recap showing all the Pokémon caught during this time. Users can save this recap and share it on various social media outlets.

As a surprise, some users may encounter the Galarian birds while using the Daily Adventure Incense. Galarian Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno are available through the Daily Adventure Incense. However, be warned that finding them is rare, and catching them is even rarer. According to reports from u/HQna on Reddit, the Galarian birds have a 0.3% catch rate, and a 90% flee rate.

For those that tried to catch the legendary dogs roaming around during the Johto event, expect the same level of difficulty. Essentially, actually catching the Galarian birds will be some massive bragging rights.

Special Raid Day Featuring Hisuian Braviary

In other Pokémon GO news, a special raid day has been announced for Sunday, July 31, 2022. From 11 a.m. local time to 2 p.m. local time, trainers will be able to raid for Hisuian Braviary.

In addition to Braviary being in raids (difficulty currently unknown), select bonuses will also be active during this time. The shiny form of Hisuian Braviary will also be released during this time, and trainers will have a massive 1/10 chance to get the shiny bird.

For this Raid challenge, bonuses include:

Increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles.

Receive up to five free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward.

50% more XP for winning Raid Battles.

With the Hisuian event starting today, this is certainly exciting news for players.

In terms of Hisuian Braviary, it is currently unknown if players will be able to evolve any Rufflets they may currently have into Hisuian Braviary during this event. Given the nature of the event, this seems unlikely. However, trainers should be sure to raid during this time, as Hisuian Braviary may likely be a one-time event (or, it is likely to stay exclusive to raids).

High level players will likely be able to solo Braviary, as it is not as powerful as other raid bosses. However, this also remains to be seen.

The new Daily Adventure Incense is massive news for Pokémon GO players. Requiring the player to move while the Incense is active means players finally have an excuse to start moving for the game again. The new Incense will also be incredibly helpful for those that live in more rural areas.

Are you excited for the Daily Adventure Incense? Do you plan on playing during the Hisuian Braviary Raid event? Let us know in the comments.