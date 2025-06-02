Polestar Says CarPlay Ultra Is Still Coming—Eventually

Polestar has confirmed that it still plans to integrate Apple’s new CarPlay Ultra system into its future electric vehicles. While the company hasn’t shared a launch timeline, the commitment marks a rare show of support for Apple’s next-generation in-car interface at a time when several automakers are moving away from it.

In a statement to MacRumors, a Polestar spokesperson said the EV maker remains on track to deliver CarPlay Ultra compatibility in upcoming models. The spokesperson confirmed that CarPlay Ultra is part of the company’s roadmap, though they did not provide specifics about which models will support it or when the rollout will begin.

Image source: Apple

Apple introduced CarPlay Ultra in May 2025 as a major update to its in-car platform. The system goes beyond standard infotainment mirroring by integrating deeply with vehicle systems. It brings Apple-designed interfaces to the digital instrument cluster, includes built-in apps like Radio and Climate, and allows for user-customizable widgets and car settings. Drivers can adjust the appearance to reflect their preferences and the automaker’s branding, offering a more seamless and cohesive in-car experience.

So far, only Aston Martin has delivered vehicles that support CarPlay Ultra, and only in select models in the U.S. and Canada. Apple says Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are currently developing support for the platform, but their vehicles won’t hit the road until later this year or into 2026.

Polestar originally appeared on Apple’s list of partner automakers when the company first teased its expanded CarPlay experience back in 2022. That list included more than a dozen names, including:

Acura

Audi

Aston Martin (announced after the initial list released)

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

However, several automakers have since walked back their involvement. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, was an early supporter but has changed its plans since. This growing resistance has raised concerns about CarPlay Ultra’s long-term viability in the wider automotive market.

Will Polestar’s Bet on CarPlay Ultra Pay Off?

Polestar’s continued commitment to CarPlay Ultra could help it stand out among EV competitors who are increasingly opting for proprietary infotainment systems. As tech-savvy drivers demand more intuitive and connected interfaces, Polestar may find value in aligning with Apple’s user-first ecosystem.

Still, the lack of a firm rollout schedule leaves questions about when customers will see the benefits. If Polestar wants to capitalize on Apple’s platform, it will need to act faster than competitors bringing custom platforms to market, many of which promise deep integration with their hardware and software.

For now, Polestar’s statement shows that Apple still has allies in the automotive space. Whether this strategy leads to a better user experience—or just positions Polestar as one of the last remaining supporters of Apple’s ambitious in-car vision—remains to be seen. But for Apple fans, it’s a rare win in a shifting landscape.