On Friday PopSockets announced a new addition to its product line. It’s creating an iPhone case for the first time, and it’s available to purchase starting at US$50.

PopSockets iPhone Case

Designed with a slidable grip for adjustable comfort and standing, the PopCase elevates the standard phone case to a multi-tool solution that is sleek, durable, and functional. When PopSockets launched the PopGrip in 2014, it felt natural to fix the grip to the center of our phones but as time has gone by and phones have evolved, a moveable grip experience was necessary.

Now you’re able to slide the grip exactly where you want it – you can slide it up to the center for landscape viewing for watching YouTube videos or playing games, or slide it down for portrait stand mode for FaceTime, Zoom, or TikTok.

Available for the iPhone 12 generation and for pre-order for the iPhone 13 generation, the PopCase hero lineup features four translucent colorways: Clear, Spearmint, Peachy, and Purple. The PopCase and the PopCase for MagSafe, priced at US$50 and US$60 respectively, are available for purchase at PopSockets.com, in select Target stores and online, and select cases on Amazon. Additional styles will be available this fall.