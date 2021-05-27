The Friends Reunion is finally here (available via HBO in the U.S, Sky/NOW in the UK). To celebrate, PopSockets has a range of PopGrips inspired by the show.

Friends Reunion PopGrips PopSockets

The range from PopSockets includes PopGrips emblazoned with famous moments and catchphrases from the show – including ‘”pivot!” and “hug and roll.” There is also one with the Central Perk logo and another with lobsters on. Obviously. The costs between US$15 and US$20. Shipping is free on all domestic orders over US$25.