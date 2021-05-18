PopSockets is partnering with TikTok to launch a limited edition product called TikTok PopMount 2 Flex to use as a hands-free phone stand. It’s available on PopSockets.com and retail Walmart stores for US$25.

PopSockets + TikTok

The TikTok PopMount 2 Flex is compatible with most PopGrips, and three new TikTok branded PopGrips were designed for this collaboration as well. Supporting this collaboration, TikTok creators, @the.navarose, @micahcow, and @jackpembrook, shot a digital campaign showcasing the different and creative ways they use the TikTok PopMount 2 Flex and PopGrips to capture content in their respective niches.

The limited edition TikTok PopMount 2 Flex comes in two colorways, Pink and Teal Swirl and Teal Swirl, and are available for purchase now for $25 exclusively at PopSockets.com and Walmart stores nationwide. The TikTok PopGrips come in three colors: Pink, Blue and Black.