Portland Transit Riders Can Add Hop Fastpass to Wallet

Portland transit riders can now add the Hop Fastpass to Apple Wallet, which works with TriMet, C-Tran, and Portland Streetcar (via MacRumors).

Portland Transit

To start using the feature, Portland transit riders need to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the card reader on MAX platforms, buses, and streetcars. Thanks to Apple Pay Express Transit you won’t need to confirm with Touch ID/Face ID.

Download the Hop Fastpass app, tap Add a Hop card, and follow the instructions.

