Possible Routes Apple Might Take for Future Vision Pros

Apple is currently evaluating several options for the future development of its mixed reality device Vision Pro, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans, as reported by Mark Gurman.

One option under consideration is keeping the core features of the current Vision Pro while developing a more affordable version, an Apple Vision Lite. This approach would have

Using less expensive materials

Implementing scaled-back technologies

Utilizing lower-quality displays (like low-resolution screens)

With this, Apple may develop a second-generation high-end Vision Pro with an upgraded chip and enhanced AI capabilities.

Smart display

Another possibility is changing the Vision Pro into a smart display that relies more on the iPhone. This would involve:

Removing the on-board computer and external battery from the headset

Shifting many internal functions to the iPhone

It could help in reducing the device’s weight, heat generation, and cost

Apple is also exploring the development of smart glasses without full augmented reality capabilities. This product would:

Leverage Apple’s expertise in chip design and audio technology

Incorporate AI tools

Potentially compete with similar products from other tech companies

The company is considering developing a new version of AirPods Pro with:

External cameras

AI capabilities for environmental awareness

Ability to provide contextual information to the user

As Apple considers these choices, the company is facing increasing competition in the wearable technology field, and Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses should have been Apple products.