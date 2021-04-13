On Tuesday Adobe released new features and performance updates for Premiere Pro and Premiere Rush. One of those updates is support for M1 Macs.

– Premiere Rush now includes support for Apple M1 computers, including recently released models like MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro M1, and Mac mini M1. New Timeline Context Menu – You can now tap a video clip on the timeline to bring up the context menu on iOS. Use the context menu to split, duplicate, or delete a clip. Tap a video clip with audio to separate the audio clip from the video.

Support for new Samsung Note 20/20+ Android phones