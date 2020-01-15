President Trump Criticizes Apple’s Refusal to Unlock iPhones

U.S President Donald Trump hit out at Apple on Tuesday (via Reuters). He criticized the firm’s refusal to unlock iPhones used by the Pensacola U.S. Naval Station shooter and other criminals.

Apple Rejects President Trump’s Criticism

President Trump said Apple should break its encryption to allow the authorities access to devices. He argued that this is because the company has benefitted from government support over trade. Furthermore, he tweeted that Apple needed “to step up to the plate.”

We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

President Trump’s comments followed a call from hist Attorney General, William Barr, who called on Apple to break its encryption. This is despite the fact Apple has repeatedly said it will not build a backdoor into devices in order to protect users. However, it does provide authorities access to data stored on its cloud servers. The company said it “the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance.”