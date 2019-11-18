President Trump Will Visit Apple Mac Pro Facility in Texas on Wednesday

The White House confirmed Sunday that President Donald Trump will visit the Apple facility in Austin, Texas where Mac Pros are made. The visit will take place on Wednesday (via CNBC).

White House Confirms President Trump Visit Rumor

It was rumored earlier in the week that such a visit might take place. However, it is now confirmed. It is expected Apple CEO Time Cook will join the President for the tour of the facility. The two men have met repeatedly, with the President even commenting that Mr. Cook phones him directly.

Apple announced in September it was going to produce the high-end Mac Pro at the Texas facility. Regulators granted it a number of trade tariff exemptions shortly before.