Speck recently announced its newest line of smartphone cases. These Presidio Perfect-Clear cases are compatible with MagSafe iPhones such as the iPhone 12.

Clear iPhone 12 Cases

Some iPhone 12 cases are compatible with MagSafe by virtue of being thin, so as not to interfere with the magnetic connections. Others, like Apple’s own cases, are thicker and come with magnets built into the cases. Speck accomplished the same and added magnets built into its cases.

Precise built-in magnets for optimized charging

Tested with all MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers

13-foot drop protection

Perfect clarity with anti-yellowing technology

Microban antimicrobial product protection

These cases are US$49.95 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 | 12 Pro models.