Prime Day 2019 Will Last 48 Hours

Prime Day 2019 will be a 48-hour long affair, Amazon announced Monday. It will take place on July 15th and 16th.
New Country Gets Offers
Prime Day 2019 will start at midnight Pacific Time on July 15th, and run for the following 48 hours. Offers will be available to consumers in:
- U.S. U.K.
- Spain
- Singapore
- Netherlands
- Mexico
- Luxembourg
- Japan
- Italy
- India
- Germany
- France
- China
- Canada
- Belgium
- Austria
- Australia
For the first time, offers will also be available to customers in the United Arab Emirates.
Prime Day Deals Start Now
Some deals are already available. A Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV is $179.99,$120 until June 30. Amazon is also promising further deals on Alexa enabled devices. In total, there will be more than one million deals globally. This includes featured Lightning Deals throughout the 48-hour period.
Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer said:
Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member – when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.
