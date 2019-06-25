Prime Day 2019 Will Last 48 Hours

Prime Day 2019 will be a 48-hour long affair, Amazon announced Monday. It will take place on July 15th and 16th.

New Country Gets Offers

Prime Day 2019 will start at midnight Pacific Time on July 15th, and run for the following 48 hours. Offers will be available to consumers in:

U.S. U.K.

Spain

Singapore

Netherlands

Mexico

Luxembourg

Japan

Italy

India

Germany

France

China

Canada

Belgium

Austria

Australia

For the first time, offers will also be available to customers in the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Day Deals Start Now

Some deals are already available. A Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV is $179.99,$120 until June 30. Amazon is also promising further deals on Alexa enabled devices. In total, there will be more than one million deals globally. This includes featured Lightning Deals throughout the 48-hour period.

Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer said: