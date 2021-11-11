Prime Video Releases Interactive Clip-Sharing for iOS Devices

Powered by X-Ray technology, Amazon is releasing a feature for Prime Video that lets iOS users share interactive clips from Amazon Originals. It’s available for customers in the U.S.

Sharing Prime Video Clips

While watching an episode in the Prime Video app on your iOS mobile device, hit the “Share a clip” button. This will pause the show and open a clip, edit, and share screen. Prime Video will generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched, and you will be able to move the clip forward or backward to fine-tune. You’ll also be able to preview it before sharing. Once you’re ready to share a clip, tap the “Share” icon on the screen, and you can upload it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Currently the feature is available for The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, with more Amazon Original movies and series to follow.