Prince Harry, Oprah to Make Mental Health Docu-Series for Apple TV+

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will be creating a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s TV+ service (via MacRumors).

Mental Health

It will launch next year, as Prince Harry announced on his Instagram page, and has already been in production for several months.

I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series. Prince Harry

