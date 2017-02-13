Prince Joins Apple Music, Ends Tidal-only Streaming

The rumors about Prince’s works coming to Apple Music during the Grammys proved to be true. His albums joined Apple’s streaming music service on Sunday, finally letting us party like it’s 1999.

The available songs are from the albums Prince released on the Warner Music label. That doesn’t account for all if his work, but it is a substantial part of his collection. Warner released his library to other streaming music services, including Spotify, too.

Previously, Prince was available for streaming only on Tidal. He made that change before his death, and the Prince estate has been working to change that. His estate is negotiating to bring his other works to streaming music services, too.

Prince’s music is still available for purchase through the iTunes Store. Coming to Apple Music is just another way to listen to Prince.

Apple Music offers a three month free trial, and costs US$9.99 a month after that. Student and family discounts are also available.