Prince William to Feature on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk

His Royal Highness Prince William will be the final guest on season two of Time to Walk on Apple Fitness+. The Duke of Cambridge will discuss the importance of keeping mentally fit and reflect on a moment he was out of his comfort zone in the episode, which becomes available on Monday, December 6.
Mental Health Charities Receiving Donations Following Prince William Apple Fitness + Time to Walk
Alongside the Time to Walk episode, Apple is making donations to three charities chosen by Prince Willam.
- Crisis Text Line in the U.S.
- Shout 85258 in the UK
- Lifeline in Australia
All three of these charities provide support for people in crisis.
The idea of Time to Walk, a workout on Apple Fitness+, is for users to go on a 25-40 minute walk with some of the world’s most interesting people. Those people share stories, photos (which users can see on their Apple Watch), and music. The walk is recorded at a place that is important to the presenter. The likes of Anthony Joshua, Stephen Fry, and Dolly Parton are amongst those who have previously recorded episodes. I personally really enjoyed the one from Malcolm Gladwell.
Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, has a relationship with Apple too. His series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, is available now on Apple TV+.