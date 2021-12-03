Prince William to Feature on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk

His Royal Highness Prince William will be the final guest on season two of Time to Walk on Apple Fitness+. The Duke of Cambridge will discuss the importance of keeping mentally fit and reflect on a moment he was out of his comfort zone in the episode, which becomes available on Monday, December 6.

Mental Health Charities Receiving Donations Following Prince William Apple Fitness + Time to Walk

Alongside the Time to Walk episode, Apple is making donations to three charities chosen by Prince Willam.

Crisis Text Line in the U.S.

Shout 85258 in the UK

Lifeline in Australia

All three of these charities provide support for people in crisis.

The idea of Time to Walk, a workout on Apple Fitness+, is for users to go on a 25-40 minute walk with some of the world’s most interesting people. Those people share stories, photos (which users can see on their Apple Watch), and music. The walk is recorded at a place that is important to the presenter. The likes of Anthony Joshua, Stephen Fry, and Dolly Parton are amongst those who have previously recorded episodes. I personally really enjoyed the one from Malcolm Gladwell.

Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, has a relationship with Apple too. His series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, is available now on Apple TV+.