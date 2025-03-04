Priority Notifications Improved in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

iOS 18.4 beta 2 enhances the Priority Notifications feature, giving users more control over their notification experience. The update now lets users choose which apps are eligible for prioritization.

This means users can decide which apps’ notifications should be treated as high priority, ensuring they don’t miss important alerts from specific apps. The improvement helps users focus on the most important notifications by reducing noise from less critical apps.

Users can likely configure these settings in the Notifications section of the Settings app. This enhancement goes well with Apple’s focus on digital well-being and helping users manage their device usage more effectively.

By giving users more granular control over their notifications, Apple aims to reduce notification fatigue and improve the overall user experience.

