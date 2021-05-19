On Wednesday, ZAGG announced three new wireless keyboards for the iPad, and two of them have a trackpad.

ZAGG Pro Keys With Trackpad

Pro Keys with Trackpad comes with an adjustable stand, a holder for Apple Pencil, and multi-pairing capabilities. And the polycarbonate case provides up to 6.6 feet (2m) of drop protection.

The Pro Keys with Trackpad for the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), and the iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen) is available now. The Pro Keys with Trackpad for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen) will be available later this summer.

ZAGG Rugged Book

The tough Rugged Book keyboard comes with a detachable case, multi-pairing capabilities, and drop protection up to 6.6 feet (2m). The magnetic-hinged case with multiple viewing angles and the interlocking, comfortably-spaced keys let you use your iPad just like a laptop.

The Rugged Book for the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen) is available now.

ZAGG Pro Keys

ZAGG also introduced additions to its existing lineup of Pro Keys keyboard (no trackpad).

The Pro Keys for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) is available now.