Podcasters are Having Problems With New Service Luminary

Luminary is a new podcast service that doesn’t have ads. Instead, it’s subscription-based. But many podcasts creators on Twitter found that the company is scraping podcast files from around the web, removing the show notes, and re-hosting the files on its own servers, all without permission from the creators.

Luminary

Here are some tweets I’ve come across so far:

We have requested @hearluminary to remove @appstoriesnet from their service. We have agreed to *nothing* yet our content appears to be cached on their servers and our show notes (with sponsor info) were stripped. Their behavior is appalling and we want nothing to do with this. pic.twitter.com/oHu29QGvOI — Federico Viticci (@viticci) April 25, 2019

Luminary’s responding in this thread, claiming (I think) that they’re proxying, not caching — still re-serving, but making a new request to the publishers’ servers for each request. If so, that’s still a copyright issue and still breaks most stats, which de-dupe by request IP. https://t.co/bHdG8Duobg — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) April 25, 2019

Creators can email copyright@luminarypodcasts.com and provide the following information:

A physical or electronic signature of the owner, or a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner, of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed, or, if multiple copyrighted works are covered by a single notification, a representative list of such works.

Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate the material.

Your contact information, including name, address, telephone number, and email address.

A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are the owner of, or authorized to act on behalf of the owner of, an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

There’s also the sentence: “We reserve the right to terminate accounts of repeat infringers.” No mention of what they will do if Luminary itself is the infringer.

The company responded to Mr. Arment, saying that it proxies the content instead of directly caching it. Which is still a copyright issue.