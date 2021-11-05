Get $10 When You Share Your Apple Card Through iCloud Family

Apple is offering a promotion to customers when they share their Apple Card through the Apple Card Family feature.

Apple Card Family

When you add a new Apple Card user to your account by November 30 you’ll receive US$10 Daily Cash when they make their first purchase using the Card within 30 days. Daily Cash is stored on your Apple Cash card in Wallet and can be spent like real cash with Apple Pay or transferred to a bank account.

Apple Card Family allows two people to co-own an Apple Card, and share and merge their credit lines while building credit together equally. Apple Card Family also enables parents to share Apple Card with their children, while offering optional spending limits and controls to help teach smart and safe financial habits.

Anyone age 13 or over can be added as a Participant. Kids and young adults can learn about credit and healthy spending habits — while you set spending limits. You can also see where they’re spending with Apple Maps. Everyone gets their own titanium card, and Participants age 18 or over can even use Apple Card to build their credit history.