11 New Apple TV Screensavers Feature Jellyfish, Whales, and More

Apple added 11 new Apple TV screensavers and they all feature underwater scenes, like jellyfish, dolphins, whales, and more (via 9to5Mac).

Apple TV Screensavers

They come in 1080p and 4K formats, and this brings the total of Apple TV screensavers to over 80. Here are the new arrivals:

Alaskan Jellies (2)

Tahiti Waves (2)

California Dolphins

California Kelp Forest

Costa Rica Dolphins

Cownose Rays

Gray Reef Sharks

Humpback Whale

Red Sea Coral

