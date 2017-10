Apple released a new leather sleeve for the 12-inch MacBook on Friday, and unlike the iPhone X it isn’t backordered for more than a month.

The leather sleeve is made from high-quality European leather and has a microfiber lining. It also has a USB-C port cutout so you can charge your laptop in the sleeve.

Apple is offering its leather sleeve in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue for US$149 now through its online store and will be in its retail locations on November 1st.