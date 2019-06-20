Apple Announces Voluntary 15-inch MacBook Pro Recall

Apple announced a voluntary 15-inch MacBook Pro recall due to overheating batteries that pose a safety risk.

15-inch MacBook Pro Recall

These particular models affected by this battery issue were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017. They can be identified by their product serial number. This doesn’t affect other 15-inch MacBook Pros or other Macs.

Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge. To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu () in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer’s serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

Further Reading: